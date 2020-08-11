Bluefield WV Police search for missing man with dementia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Cornelius Lane was last seen on Monday, August 10, 2020 around 1 p.m. on College Avenue in Bluefield.

Lane is a black man who stands 5-feet 11-inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. Lane is diagnosed with dementia and the department said they are concerned for his well being.

If you see or know of the whereabouts of Cornelius Lane, you can call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101 and select option 1. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

