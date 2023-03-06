BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield, West Virginia is one of three cities chosen to be part of a national road infrastructure pilot program.

Called the Bluefield Reconnecting Communities Program, several streets on the city’s East End around Bluefield State University will receive much needed repairs.

Roadways, sidewalks and street lamps, along with the Midway Tunnel and Cherry Street leading into Bluefield will get repairs.

Bluefield’s city manager, Cecil Marson, said this program will help the city continue to grow.

“It’s been quite some time since there has been a massive infrastructure project over there and of course all of the great stuff Bluefield State University is doing with all of their college students,” said Marson. “We want to make sure they have good, quick, easy access to the downtown and for all the residents that live over there as well, we want to make sure they have very quick, easy access to get to downtown and also businesses to develop over there.”

Marson said an engineering survey will start within the next 6 to 10 months, utilizing $1 million granted by the program.

The actual repairs and upgrades aren’t expected to begin for another 16 to 24 months.

The other two cities chosen as part of the program were Buffalo’s East Side and Boston’s Chinatown.