Bluewell Public Service District to expand

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS)- Bluewell’s public service district is one of six recipients of funding from the Trump administration.

A total of $14 million was invested to the United States Department of Agriculture to help with water and wastewater infrastructure. Kris Warner, State Director of USDA Rural Development in WV, said Bluewell’s PSD will be expanded on to better serve those in Mercer County.

“We plan on adding 28 additional fire hydrants and three water pressure pumping systems, which will have the capability of adding one-hundred twenty five household meters,” Warner said.

Warner said those 125 meters will go on to serve more than 300 customers, including those in the Montcalm area.