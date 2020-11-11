Board of Zoning Appeals approves solar farm in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 people who live in Raleigh County went to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center to voice their concerns about a potential solar farm coming to the Grandview area.

Chairman of the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals, Clyde Smith, said in September 2020, the Raleigh County Commission approved the solar farm. The next step was for Dakota Power Company to get approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

“In order for them to do that, they need to get a conditional use permit to be able to install the solar panels and have the solar farm out there. So that’s what they were seeking a conditional use permit,” Smith said.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the board opened the floor to the residents to state their concerns.

“So I have concerns about my health and what it’s going to be for us living that close, living close to the sub station,” said one person in attendance.

“275,000 solar panels and my home is going to be worth as much as the day before that happened as the day after it happens. I wasn’t born yesterday,” another resident claimed.

“The people who like hiking and rafting, they don’t want to see solar panels, they want to see the beautiful view,” said another resident at the meeting.

After hearing the public’s comments, the Board of Zoning Appeals voted 3 to 1 in favor of the solar panel farm. Jay Schoenberger with Dakota Power Company said this will help bring millions of dollars into Raleigh County. The county will get a little more than $2 million, roughly $1.6 million of which will go to the Raleigh County Board of Education.

“There will be millions of dollars spent in local construction wages during construction,” Schoenberger said. “There will be millions dollars spent at local businesses like hotels and gas stations. All kinds of contract service providers, so this is through many different avenues a big economic benefit to the county.”

Schoenberger said the solar farm will also bring around 250 local jobs to the area. He also said construction is scheduled to begin next year.