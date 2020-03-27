Bob Denver’s widow to read her new children’s book online

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Britain’s competition watchdog signalled on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Dreama Denver couldn’t tout her new children’s book at a pair of canceled events, so she’s going online to read it. The widow of actor Bob Denver is set to read “Four Bears in a Box” on Friday afternoon on Facebook Live.

Bob Denver gave his wife the idea for the book more than two decades ago after he heard her read to their son who has autism.

Last year while spring cleaning, Denver found typewritten pages and sketches of the bears and secured a book deal.

The book’s launch in Houston and at a conference at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

