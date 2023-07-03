Bob Huggins looking out onto the court in game against Texas (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — Former West Virginia University head basketball coach Bob Huggins waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, was charged with DUI in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on June 16 and resigned from his position with WVU Athletics on June 17.

Waiving the preliminary hearing means that Huggins will not enter a plea deal and he has agreed to have his case move forward. The next step in the case is Huggins formal arraignment, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh, according to court documents.

Monday’s preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 but was rescheduled to July 3, documents say.

This is Huggins first DUI offence; he could face up to six months probation, a $300 fine, mandated alcohol highway safety school, and/or ordered treatment, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.