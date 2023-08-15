PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — Former West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins’ formal arraignment, which was scheduled for later this week, will not take place as he undergoes Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) programming.

According to a criminal docket on the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania web portal, during an ARD hearing on July 14, Huggins received ARD for both of his charges—DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) and DUI: General Impairment—stemming from an incident on June 16 in Allegheny County. Both charges were for first offenses.

The ARD program is usually offered to first-time offenders, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services, and “is intended to encourage offenders to make a fresh start after participating in a rehabilitative program,” while simultaneously eliminating time-consuming and costly trials. Under the program, Huggins had to waive his preliminary hearing, which he did in early July, and his formal arraignment, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17.

In Huggins’ case, the ARD says that he must:

All court costs payable as determined by and through the Department of Court Records, Criminal Division, plus a $100 Municipal Fee.

License Suspension for at least 60 days.

Complete safe driving classes and/or treatment thru Mercy, and pay all associated costs.

Complete any further treatment recommended by the CRN and/or Probation Office.

Complete full Drug and Alcohol Assessment.

Pay a $50 surcharge to PA C.A.T. FUND

The ruling was made in Allegheny County at the county level, according to the document. It also breaks down required payments and says that his $2,785.25 in court costs and fees have already been paid by Huggins and his wife June.

As of the last documentation, the status of Huggins’ case was “awaiting completion of ARD Program.” Upon its completion, the program does offer the possibility of charges being dismissed and Huggins’ record being expunged.