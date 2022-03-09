CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Lady Bobcats came into the State Tournament as a young team, but they were ready to embrace every opportunity against St. Marys.

St. Marys came out the gate hot in the first quarter with a 10 point lead 12-2. During the break, Coach Meador made some adjustments on defense and they were able to hold St. Marys to 6 points. However, the shots would not fall for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats only shot 11 of 44 from the field and did not make any three-point shots. They went into halftime down 17-8. In the third quarter, St Marys pulled ahead again and outscored the Bobcats 17-12.



The fourth quarter is where things got interesting. The Bobcats had a few big offensive rebounds that lead to chances at the free throw line. The Bobcats even made it a 6 point game with six minutes left to play. However, St Marys was too much for Summers County, finishing the night 22 of 25 from the free throw line.

Summers County fell to St. Marys 47-32.

While Summers County did not end up in the win column, the goal was to make it to Charleston, and that is exactly what they did.

“Our goal was to get here, and guess what we got here. We are talking to you all on press row and we are going to enjoy the moment regardless of winning, regardless of losing because you never know if you are going to get back here,” said Chad Meador, the Bobcats head coach.