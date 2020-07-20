Body cameras approved for Lewisburg Police Department

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Lewisburg City Council members voted in favor for ordering body cameras for Lewisburg Police Officers.

Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert said these new pieces of equipment were part of a pilot project where officers originally wanted to work with one camera.

“But in light of current events, the city decided to just go ahead and purchase new car cameras and body cameras that are integrated for every officer in the city,” Teubert said.

Teubert said this will showcase everything that happens when an officer is on the job.

“The camera doesn’t lie. It gives you an actual recording of the event,” Teubert said.

He said officers currently work with cameras installed in their cruisers. This new integrated style camera will work inside and outside of an officer’s car. The body camera is something that can be activated at any point.

“Not only will you see the traffic stop, but if the officer has to go away from the car or anything like that, it will also be recorded as well,” Teubert said.

Working with car cameras for years allows for a smooth transition with the body cameras. Teubert told 59 News this is an upgrade to their equipment and will help to keep community members safe.

“We’re used to cameras, so it’s really not that big of a change for us. It’s just an added benefit now,” Teubert said.

Teubert said officers will be trained on how to properly use the cameras. He said it could take two to three months before they are up and running on officers.