CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 5 p.m Sunday, July 12, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 37 cases in the Sunday night report. The death toll remains at 96. Five new cases reported in Raleigh, and two in Fayette Counties.

The total cases in West Virginia is now 4,244 with 207,595 laboratory tests returned. The daily percent positive went down to 2.04-percent and the cumulative percent positive rose to 2.07-percent. The total active cases went from 1,305 to 1,329. The number of recovered cases is now 2,819.