FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office releases the name of a body found in the Fairdale area of Raleigh County.

According to a post from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found on Monday, April 17, 2023. The Medical Examiner’s Office was able to make a positive identification. The body was identified as Crystal Collins.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said there has been one arrest made in connection to the case.

Crystal Collins was reported missing on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after not being seen by her family since Thursday, March 23.

This is still an ongoing investigation, stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.