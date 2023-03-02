LEON, WV (WVNS) — A body found in Mason County was identified as a woman who went missing in December 2022 while visiting family in Fayette County.

According to information from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found at the Leon Boat Landing in Leon, WV on February 22, 2023.

With the help of the West Virginia State Police and the National Park Services of Fayette County, the body was able to be identified as Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith, of Beverly Hills, California. She was reportedly visiting family in Fayette County when she originally went missing on December 12, 2022, in the New River Gorge area.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service was reportedly searching for Drelich-Smith since she was reported missing.

The Sheriff’s Office extended their sympathies to the family of Drelich-Smith.

We at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family and friends. Mason County Sheriff’s Office

