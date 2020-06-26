Body of missing swimmer found at Lake Stephens

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) — The body of a missing swimmer was found at Lake Stephens in Raleigh County.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, a swimmer went missing in the cove area of Lake Stephens sometime after 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Crews from the lake, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Jan Care, and Trap Hill Fire Rescue Dive Team began the search that night. After searching until 11:30 p.m., they were unable to locate the swimmer.

Crews resumed their search Friday morning, with the help of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. Around 12 p.m., they found the body of who they believe is the missing swimmer. Deputies believe it was a swimming accident.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.