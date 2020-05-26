Bodyworks will slowly reopen to members June 1

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Bodyworks in Beckley will slowly start to reopen its health and fitness facilities to members June 1, 2020.

On Tuesday, facility owner, Mick Bates, announced several policies and procedures that will be in place. Every other exercise machine will be shut off or spread out from one another to encourage social distancing. Group exercise classes will not relaunch for the time being.

Bates also said the men’s and women’s locker rooms will stay closed. All members who wish to return must also complete a screening questionnaire by email or when they arrive.

“There’s a number of steps that we’ve been taking to reintroduce people back into the gym,” Bates told 59 News. “We’re keen and excited to get back to working out again, but we need to do it in a way that helps people protect themselves and protect others.”

Bates said they understand working out with a mask on may be difficult, so they are only recommending people wear one. For members who are not ready to return yet or looking to cancel, staff will work with you on membership payments or cancellations.

Bates added no new members will be accepted at this time.