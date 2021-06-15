Boil Water Advisory issued for people living off Lewisburg Water System

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, people living off the Lewisburg Water System woke up to a Boil Water Advisory.

City Administrator Misty Hill said this advisory is because of the heavy rain.

“Due to all the heavy rains that’s been in Pocahontas County, here in the evenings, it’s caused the river to rise,” Hill said. “Not at anything to be alarming for our citizens, but it’s become muddy.”

Hills said because of this muddy water and backwash at the water plant, they cannot get the water to the right standard, creating a health concern for people using that water.

The Boil Water Advisory impacts not only Lewisburg, but also Frankford, Renick, and Ronceverte. Not to mention the many restaurants, schools, nursing homes, and even the hospital.

“We want them to be sure, and let them know that we are aware and we’re doing everything we can to make sure they have safe drinking water and that’s why we did the boil water advisory for them,” Mayor Beverly White said.

Mayor White said providing safe drinking water is their top priority. Hill said the problem will eventually get better.

“We’re working on developing a new water plant and we’ve been working diligently on getting easements signed and notifying citizens that we’re working on a new water plant because this plant’s quite old,” Hill said.

In a release from City Clerk Shannon Beatty, she said “severe flooding created conditions beyond the capabilities of the water plant’s facilities, causing high turbidity to enter the system.” She added employees are hard at work to correct the situation and find solutions to prevent this from happening again.

“We just ask them to be very patient with us as we get through this and we’re very mindful of their needs,” White said.

“If they have any questions, call City Hall,” Hill said.