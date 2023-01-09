MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Local history buffs can get their hands on a piece of local history.

Bon-Bon Confectionery and Hardware Store operated for over 100 years along Main Street in Mt. Hope before it closed in 2020.

Memorabilia from the store is being auctioned off.

Those interested can bid on anything from soda and drink signs to a 1930 Ford Model A coupe.

Dean Bonifacio owned the store along with his brother and said it was important for them to allow locals the chance to keep a piece of Fayette County history.

“Bon-Bons has always been a part of Mount Hope,” said Bonifacio. “So, all of the families that grew up here came through the doors here. And so whether they were sitting in the booths and drinking a Coca-Cola or just coming in and buying whatever they needed, hardware. It was part of the town and so it’s part of their life too and I do believe some people would like to get a piece of that history.”

The auction is being run through Entrusted Auctions and is being held online.

Every lot has a starting bid of $10 and there are over 1000 lots.

There will be an in-person preview at the store on January 15th and the auction ends on January 17th at 6 p.m.

Once the memorabilia auction completes, the original storefront will be cleaned and also put up for auction at a later date.