Bonnie’s Bus makes stop in Mercer County

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — According to medical studies, the average woman faces a 13 percent chance of getting breast cancer. One in 8 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis.

So, WVU Medicine is taking cancer care on the road with Bonnie’s Bus. Brothers Ben and Joe Stafford donated the funds for the bus after the death of their mother Bonnie from breast cancer. Bus driver Gerald Turner, said this is a great way to get cancer screenings to people who can’t make it to a hospital.”

“Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammogram unit that goes over the state of West Virginia and does mammograms for the ladies of West Virginia. We’ve been in all 55 counties,” Turner said.

Bonnie’s Bus will be in southern West Virginia for the rest of the week.

