Bonnie’s Bus provides mammograms in Rupert

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and one organization is providing mammograms for women.

Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile clinic by the West Virginia University Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine. Gerald Turner, the driver of Bonnie’s Bus, said through grant money and donations, Bonnie’s Bus can provide free mammograms to women who do not have health insurance.

“It’s really a great thing for the women of West Virginia to come get mammograms,” Turner said. “We come to you, you don’t have to go any place else.”

Bonnie’s Bus provided more than 2,000 mammogram screenings since they opened in 2009. Turner told 59News they will be in the Bluefield area at the beginning of next week.