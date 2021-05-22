Boomer woman charged with child abuse, domestic battery

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — A Boomer woman is facing felony charges after an investigation revealed her physically abusing her child.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, Fayette County Deputies arrived at a home in Boomer after receiving a call regarding a family dispute. Upon further investigation, deputies found a video depicting the suspect physically abusing her child and beating up her mother.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Cecily Overton of Boomer. Overton is charged with Child Abuse resulting in Injury and Domestic Battery. She is now awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (304-255-7867).