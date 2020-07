BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man has been charged after a fatal shooting which occurred on the Fourth of July.

Darren Harless, 27, of Madison is charged with second-degree murder, according to court records.

Officers responded at 4:12 p.m., July 4, 2020, to a reported shooting at Workman’s Branch Road.

Officers determined Harless allegedly shot Timothy Dunlap, according to the record.

Harless could be facing 10 to 40 years in prison if convicted.