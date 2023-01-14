HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A local, award-winning business reached a very special milestone.

Botany Tropicals in Hinton celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The business was recently named the West Virginia Small Business Startup of the Year by the West Virginia Hive.

Though the store experienced some hardships throughout the year, its owners hope to push through to the other side better than ever.

“It’s not always as simple as it seems,” said Jordan Casey, owner of the store. “And even though we started out as a plant shop and are still a plant shop, we’ve added a large selection of home decor and other gift items just to try and bring in the masses and appeal to everyone just cause we are in a small town and maybe there aren’t as many plant collectors here so we try to appeal to everyone now.”

As part of the celebrations, Tropicals partnered with Riverside Kitten Rescue to help raise money for a cat who needs surgery.