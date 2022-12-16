HINTON, WV (WVNS) — As the year comes to an end, one local small business is honored for overcoming adversity and blossoming as a result.

Botany Tropicals in Hinton is the West Virginia Hive’s 2022 Small Business Startup of the Year award.

The flower and plant store changed locations three times in 2022.

Jordan Casey, co-owner of the store, said through it all, the business continued to grow and improve.

“So we were given this award just for the innovative ways that we found to stay in business,” said Casey. “We started off just as a plant store and a terrarium bar, but slowly over the course of our first year in business, we’ve started to intermingle other things in, just to make that we’re gonna stay here permanently and still be able to offer people the plants but plants don’t always pay the rent.”

Botany Tropicals will celebrate its one-year anniversary on January 14th.