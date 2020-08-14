Both lanes of I-64 east in Greenbrier County are shut down

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — According to WV 511, a vehicle crash has left both lanes of I-64 Eastbound at Mile Marker 163 shut down. The call came in at 12:11 p.m.

Lewisburg Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded. According to Dispatch, one person was injury and taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center The identity and condition of that person was not released.

Travelers in the area are advised to use caution and be prepared to stop. Drivers should consider alternate routes until the interstate is cleared.