Both westbound lanes of I-64 shut down due to tractor trailer fire

DAWSON, WV (WVNS) — Both westbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 148 in Greenbrier County are shut down due to a tractor trailer that caught on fire.

Greenbrier County dispatch said the call came in at 10:06 a.m. of a truck being engulfed in flames. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, Smoot Fire Department, and Rupert Fire Department are all on scene.

Video Courtesy of Tina L. Forren

There are no injuries being reported at this time. Anyone travelling this way is asked to find an alternate route.

Photo Courtesy of Tina L. Forren Photo Courtesy of Paige Powers

Stick with 59News as we provide updates on the road closure.