PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — The Buckskin council of the Boy Scouts of America announced a partnership with the Division of Natural Resources to make camping free for boy scouts in all of West Virginia’s state parks.

Scout Executive Jeffrey Purdy says although camping isn’t the only thing scouts do, it does teach them a lot of life skills.

“It’s a method that we use for scouts to learn self-reliance, how to work as team members, leadership skills – following skills and leadership skills,” Purdy explained. “You know when scouts are cooking over a campfire there needs to be duties and responsibilities.”

In addition to all the opportunities for outdoor activities that will now be open to scouts, there will also be chances for them to complete service projects at the park.

Pipestem Sales Manager Tara Pack told 59News the parks have lots of day-to-day projects that could provide an opportunity for scouts to earn some highly sought after merit badges.

“If we have something that just needs minor painting or something like that they can definitely come here and get some work in. So it kind of works out for both of us where they are enjoying the park and we are getting some work out of them as well,” said Pack.

The partnership will also show boy scouts a plethora of possible future career options working in state parks, where they could make the most of their love of the great outdoors.

“Youth that are scouts also would probably be youth that are interested in a career working for a state park, whether it be a naturalist or superintendent or even running one of the lodges,” said Purdy.

“There’s a lot of people that keep this place going. So we need some young people that love the outdoors and want to establish their home here,” Pack added.