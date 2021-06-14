Brad Paisley Community Park serves as reminder of Thousand Year Flood

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — After the thousand year flood, some people living behind Howard’s Creek in White Sulphur Springs did not want to rebuild their homes in that location.

Barnwood Living Operations Manager Katherine Shelton said homeowners traded that space and the Recovery Committee turned it into a community park funded by none other than Brad Paisley.

“Brad Paisley launched a GoFundMe campaign and money came from all over the world, all different people, places, and walks of life,” Shelton said. “Once that was concluded, he decided what communities to divide the money into and this was a portion of the money that was received.”

Shelton said the park is managed by the White Sulphur Springs Main Street organization and can be rented out for events like birthday parties and even weddings.

“Every day, if you drive by, you’ll see kids playing on the playground, people enjoying the meditation area that was created, and just in general enjoying the little exclusive area,” Shelton said.

The meditation area is known as Belinda’s Honeybee Garden, named after Belinda Scott who died in the floods after clinging for her life to the tree in the garden. The playground area is dedicated to Mykala Phillips who died at the age of 14 in the flood.

“To have those as a small reminder of where we came from and to see where we are now,” Shelton said. “That space is so beautiful.”

Barnwood Living supplied the Timber Frame at the park which was featured on an episode of Barnwood Builders on the DIY Network.

If you would like to visit Brad Paisley Community Park, it is located on Mill Hill Road in White Sulphur Springs.