MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department needs your help identifying a suspect who allegedly vandalized a command vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, someone vandalized on of their command vehicles at their main station in Bradley.

The post said the individual walked up in broad daylight, picked up rocks and damaged the car.

If you have any information or know who may have done this to their car, you are urged to contact Chief David Wriston at (304) 877-2340 or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300.