Braley & Thompson holding virtual open house for interested foster parents

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– If you are looking to become a foster parent we have the event for you. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 Braley and Thompson is hosting a virtual Q & A open house for people interested in becoming foster parents.

Home Finder Tina Russell said this is a safe way to inform people about what their agency is all about and how they can help children.

“I think it’s more convenient for people to do it virtually from their home,” Russell said. “And I think it’s more of a way to give them information in real time. I know I prefer that (rather) than someone handing me a pamphlet and walking away.”

To sign up for the event you can call (304) 255-7676 ext. #100 or option 2. The Q & A is from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.