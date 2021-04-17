Bramwell and Bluewell firefighters teach community about dangers of drinking and driving

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– The Bramwell Fire Department teamed up with the Bluewell Fire Department to host a crisis simulated event on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Firefighters demonstrated their job when someone is trapped inside their car after an accident.

Community members gathered at the Bramwell Fire Department for the crisis simulation. The theme of the event was Alcohol Awareness.

The crisis simulation included a drunk driver getting behind the wheel and losing control of their vehicle. Firefighters showed community members the necessary steps to save a live.

Candace Harless, is the Drug Free Community Coordinator with Mercer County. She helped organize the event.

“This was to bring first responders together and just let them practice, but also, to show the community the consequences of drinking and driving,” Harless said.

Firefighters said, overall, an extraction like this usually takes about 30 to 45 minutes.

Aaron Simpkins is the Chief of the Bramwell Fire Department. He said the main goal was to show kids what could happen if they decided to drink and get behind the wheel.

“I think all the first responders, with them taking away that they will never forget it and to make sure that in their brain it is implanted forever that they don’t want to drink and drive because they know they will get into an accident and be hurt,” Simpkins said.

Blake Brinkley is an 11- year-old boy who watched the crisis simulation unfold. He told 59News this is something that will stick with him forever.

“I will never forget this. I felt pretty good about what I just saw,” Brinkley said.

Educating one child at a time.