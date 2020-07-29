BRCCC holds online auction for 100th Anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

While it may not be as glamorous as they would have liked, they are still making sure to celebrate. The Chamber is currently hosting an online auction with items from several businesses around the area. Michelle Rotellini, the President and CEO of the Chamber, said they still wanted to do something special, despite the pandemic.

“We had big things planned for 2020 and like most organizations, when the pandemic hit, as everyone says, it changed everything. It changed all of our plans. So we’ve had to really try to reinvent what our 2020 looks like here at the chamber and that’s one of the reasons why we put together this anniversary auction,” Rotellini explained.

The auction can be found over on the Chamber’s Facebook event. The Chamber of Commerce is adding new items every day. All items in the anniversary auction are open for bidding until Noon on Monday, August 3, 2020.