RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Black ice is wreaking havoc on the West Virginia turnpike early Wednesday morning.

Raleigh County dispatch confirms two separate accidents in a short stretch of road on the turnpike early this morning.

The first accident occurred around 3:30 in the morning on November, 1, 2023. A tractor trailer wrecked on the bridge above the I-64 and I-77 split. Ghent and Beaver Fire Departments, and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the crash.

Just moments later, a UPS truck slid off the road and into a ravine a few miles further south down I-77 Northbound near the Ghent Exit.

One northbound lane of I-77 remains closed. Emergency crews are still on scene.

Dispatch has confirmed there were no injuries, but drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling on the turnpike this morning.