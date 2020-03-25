BREAKING – CAMC Reports 17 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Charleston Area Medical Center is reporting on their website they have 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 475 negative tests and 155 pending.
|Location
|Positive
|Negative
|Pending
|Deaths
|CAMC
|17
|475
|155
|0
by: Douglas Fritz
