BREAKING – CAMC Reports 17 positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Charleston Area Medical Center is reporting on their website they have 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 475 negative tests and 155 pending.

LocationPositiveNegativePendingDeaths
CAMC174751550

