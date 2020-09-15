Beckley Events’ Committee cancels 2020 Chili Night

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A release from Beckley Events on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 announced the cancellation of Chili Night in 2020. This was going to be the 30th year for the event.

The Beckley Events’ Committee discussed holding Chili Night with health department officials. They decided with 5,000 to 10,000 people who attend the event, it was too large a gathering to hold safely in 2020.

The reason for postponing the event was not just due to COVID-19. According to Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events, there are also concerns over the demolition activity happening on Main Street in Beckley.

Chili Night was scheduled for Oct. 3. In place of the event, there will be memories posted from the past 29 years on the Beckley Events Facebook page. They are now planning to have the 30th Annual Chili Night on Oct. 2, 2021.