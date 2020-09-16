BREAKING – COVID-19 identified on Raleigh County school bus route

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price announced a positive case of COVID-19 on Bus 57. That affects students who attend Ridgeview Elementary, Independence Middle School and Independence High School.

Any individuals who ride the bus are asked to remain at home and contact the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department at 304-252-8531 ext. 0. The health department is working with Raleigh County schools to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the person who tested positive.

“To keep our school’s open to our children, it will take our entire community following established COVID-19 protocols including hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, use of face coverings, and practicing social distancing,” said Price. “We appreciate your on-going support and commitment to the health and well-being of the Raleigh County Schools Community.”

As contact tracing progresses, people affected will be contacted by the health department. Superintendent Price said the school system will continue to take appropriate actions to protect the safety and well-being of students and staff.