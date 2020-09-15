Fayette County students to return to school on Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After a change on the County Alert System by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, five West Virginia Counties were reclassified. The Governor changed the system to add a fifth color to the map, Gold. This split the previous Orange color, bringing the 7-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 from 10 to 14.9 into the new color. Averages from 15 to 24.9 remain Orange.

Fayette County was one of the counties which is now in the new color range. West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch stated local superintendents would determine whether or not to return to school immediately under the new classification.

59News spoke with Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough. He said students in his county will head back to in-person class on Thursday, Sept. 17. Students with last names from A to L will go to school on Thursday. Those with last names from M to Z will have class on Friday.