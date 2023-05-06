WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA (WVNS) – Kenneth Alan Stout of McDowell County was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Stout was wanted in connection with the murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found on April 1, 2023, in a car in McDowell County.

On Saturday May 6, 2023, Stout was spotted by an off-duty New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy who recognized Stout from his wanted poster.

The off-duty deputy contacted local law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals office, who worked together to arrest Stout after a short chase on foot.

Stout is currently in a North Carolina jail, but he is expected to be extradited back to West Virginia. He is expected to face criminal charges in North Carolina as well.