Mercer County Schools move to remote learning starting Wednesday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Public Schools stated they are moving to remote learning. The action goes into effect starting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

According to a release, the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the number of staff ordered to quarantine led to an inability to staff the schools and properly supervise students.

The 100-percent remote learning is for all students in Mercer County Public Schools. It is effective through Oct. 30, 2020. Administrators will re-evaluate the action on Saturday, Oct. 31.

