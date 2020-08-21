BREAKING – Monroe County suspends athletics practice due to COVID-19

UNION, WV (WVNS) — An announcement was made on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 that practices for all athletics in Monroe County are suspended. Superintendent Joetta Basile confirmed the information with 59 News.

Basile stated the reason for taking the action was due to a community outbreak of COVID-19. As of 10 a.m. on Friday the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 31 cases of the illness in Monroe County.

59News is following this story and will have updates as it becomes available.