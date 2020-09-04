UPDATE: One northbound lane on I-77 back open

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — 11:35 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4. 2020: One northbound lane of I-77 in Mercer County is back open. Crews were able to clear the accident from the roadway. Travelers should remain cautious when traveling in the area and watch out for roadway workers.

ORIGINAL STORY: An accident on I-77 has blocked all northbound lanes. According to wv511.org the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

The Department of Transportation is calling it a major accident located at Mile Marker 6. That is between the Bluefield and Princeton exits. There is no word on what caused the accident or if there are any injuries.

Traffic in the area is stop and go. Travelers should be prepared to stop. Anyone who is headed in that direction is advised to allow for extra time or find a different route to their destination.