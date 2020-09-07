BREAKING – WVU moves undergraduate classes in Morgantown to online

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — A release from West Virginia University on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 announced in-person classes in Morgantown will go all virtual starting on Sept. 9. Classes for Tuesday, Sept. 8 were canceled.

The action taken will last through Friday, Sept. 25 and only applies to the Morgantown campus. There is one exception, which is for Health Sciences courses where students are already engaged in clinical rotation.

The release states the change is a direct response to a recent increase in postive cases in students on the Morgantown campus. There is concern for the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held over the labor day weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.

“This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “There is increasing evidence that crowded indoor gatherings, such as those that occurred over the weekend, can serve as super-spreader events.”

Online classes will continue as usual as will operations at the University. Staff and faculty are advised to report as usual. Graduate and professional courses will still be offered in person.

All activities at other WVU campuses other than Morgantown will continue as planned. Supervisors at those locations may choose to make more strict requirements.

The University continues to work aggressively to identify others attending these large off-campus gatherings and will respond swiftly to bring charges against those found violating the Student Code of Conduct. WVU is also working with local officials to see what other measures can be implemented for those not following the rules.

WVU will re-evalute the public health situation on Wednesday, Sept. 23. If it is safe to return, on-campus classes will begin again on Sept. 28.