FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Summertime is a great time to explore southern West Virginia. One of the activities available this summer is being able to take a walk under the New River Gorge Bridge.

Employees with the Bridge Walk said they are still taking people across the bridge despite concerns with the COVID-19 Pandemic. They say they are taking smaller groups of people capped at six, unless a larger family shows up. Masks are also required.