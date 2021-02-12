Bringing awareness to children dental health in February

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — In addition to Black History Month and National Heart Month, February also marks National Children’s Dental Health Month — a reminder that good oral health is important to good overall health.

The American Dental Association urges parents to start dental hygiene early for their kids. During infancy, they said parents should clean the baby’s gums with water and a soft cloth. At age two, they recommended using a soft bristled toothbrush and a dab of fluoride toothpaste.

The ADA urged people must continue routine oral health care during the pandemic, including checkups and cleanings with their dentist.