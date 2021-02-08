Bringing awareness to heart disease during American Heart Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- – If the classic shape of a heart pops into your mind when you think of February, you are not alone. Along with Valentine’s Day, there is another reason hearts should be on your mind right now. Each February we celebrate American Heart Month.

Dr. Aldino Cellini, a cardiologist with Raleigh General Hospital, said if you have a history of heart disease in your family, there are some signs for which to look.

“The same activities that you previously you’re starting to find difficulty in or shortness of breath, or you are getting heaviness in your chest, usually in your central chest like a pressure like sensation,” Cellini said. “Sometimes is associated with nausea or shortness of breath, or breaking out in sweat.”

Dr. Cellini said a way to decrease your chance of heart disease is to watch your diet. He also said during the winter season, pace yourself when shoveling so your heart is not working as hard.