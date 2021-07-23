Bringing the bayou to Princeton: Crawfish Crawl kicks off

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County is getting a little spicy Friday night with the Third Annual Crawfish Crawl.

Snuggled next to Sophisticated Hound in Princeton, authentic Louisiana-made crawfish and gumbo is being served with a big side of party. Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia’s President, Jeff Disibbio, said the area needed something new to bring back fun and even different cultures.

“We wanted to bring a little bit of the bayou to Mercer County, so what we’ve done is we’ve partnered with some guys that are with the Louisiana Crawfish Association. They brought up some fresh crawfish and some other seafood and they’re doing the boil tonight,” said Disibbio.



The Crawfish Crawl is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021. There will be live music, drinks, and plenty of authentic Cajun food.