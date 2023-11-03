Friday is a sunny day as south winds continue to help us shake the frosty air. 30s in the morning will push into the upper 50s by the afternoon, a few towards the west crest the 60 degree mark. In the sunshine, it’ll feel nice but the shade will be chilly.

Friday evening is looking nice, by November standards that is. Clear skies will allow temps to cool after sunset into the 50s. We continue to cool through the late night into the mid 30s. A few valleys and higher elevations will dip farther near freezing.

Saturday a northern system throws a few high level clouds our way, but we look dry as we enjoy a near average day. High pressure and dry air on both side of a cold front keep the rain away. Temps are cool in the morning but warm up into the low 60s by the afternoon. Saturday night, remember to turn clocks back 1 hour before going to bed as time change occurs at 2am Sunday morning (late Saturday night)

Sunday we look to enjoy a sunshine filled day as high pressure returns. A bit breezy at times as winds sort themselves out after Saturday’s cold front. In the sunshine, temps will feel nice for the afternoon with highs pushing back into the low 60s, mountains will see the upper 50s. Remember, sunset Sunday will come early at 5:22pm. It’ll be a bit of an adjustment the next few days as we return to Standard Time.

Monday starts dry but clouds increase as do the winds. A light breeze will be constant through much of the afternoon. We look to stay dry for the first half, but evening clouds bring showers late through Tuesday morning. Highs manage the 60s before dropping sharply overnight with an approaching cold front.

Tuesday another weak cold front tries to push through but again, not a lot of moisture with it. A stray shower at times in the morning but otherwise, we won’t notice much from the fronts passage. A little wind at times from the west 5-10mph keep the damp chill around for the morning but we do warm up into the mid 60s with more sunshine than not in the afternoon.

Wednesday a few clouds linger but we start the day cool and dry. A warm front lifts north early on to help boost temps into the mid 60s by the afternoon. A few showers a possible as the front crosses, but sunshine filters in behind them. We’ll be breezy at times Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches the area from the west.

Thursday morning showers are a good bet but scattered in nature. This time, colder air behind the cold front of Wednesday night filters in pushing us back into the upper 50s for highs. The change in temps is enough to keep the chance of a stray shower alive much of the day. We’ll eventually clear up Thursday night for a spell. Overnight lows drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s for many.

In your extended forecast, colder air filters in through the following weekend dropping lows back into the 40s. No indication we’ll get cold enough for snow but a few flakes are possible by the end of next week for the higher elevations. The rollercoaster run from 60s to 40s continues as our jet stream fluxgates a bit next week.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Nice warm up with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, stray shower chance north. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Clouds build, some sun. Late sct. showers. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Colder, iso. snow showers AM / rain PM. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Sun & clouds, chilly. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Sct. Showers, Breezy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Chilly & breezy at times. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Frosty start, cool afternoon. Highs in the 40s.



