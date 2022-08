MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — A downed power pole caused a road closure in Mabscott on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said there is a road closure at the intersection of Old Mill Road and Wickham Road due to a broken power pole.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Mabscott Fire Department are on scene. Use caution when traveling through the area.