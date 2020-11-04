Bruce Sloan will serve as Greenbrier County Sheriff for another term

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Democrat Bruce Sloan will continue to wear the sheriff’s hat in Greenbrier County for the next four years. In Tuesday night’s election, Sloan beat Republican Doug Beard.

Sheriff Sloan said he was appreciative when he found out he will continue being the sheriff for the next four years. He also said for the next four years, he wants to best equip the sheriff’s department.

“And that is what I plan to focus on for the next four years, is specialized training for our officers. We’re already addressing the staffing issue were we have been very short man power wise. We’ve already stated addressing that,” Sheriff Sloan stated.

Sheriff Sloan also said he wants to continued working on drug enforcement in the county, but his main goal is to make the Greenbrier County Sheriff Department the best it can be.