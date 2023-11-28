***WIND ADVISORY***

A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 7pm Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for Pocahontas county in West Virginia, Giles and Bland County in Virginia. Sustained winds above 30mph with gusts over 40mph possible. Downed trees and localized power outages possible. Combined with cold overnight lows in the 20s, wind chills will be near or just below zero. Have alternative heating sources ready in case power goes out due to winds.

Tuesday Morning Notes: Cold air can’t hold as much moisture as warmer air so a few flurries are likely across region. A grassy coating of snow in Nicholas, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, and higher mountains through Raleigh, Summers, and Fayette county likely. Most won’t see much outside of a few passing flurries. Roads will be slick with melting flakes and secondary roads with a light coating in the early morning hours will likely be icy. Give yourself plenty of time for the commute and remember “Don’t Crowd the Plow.”

Tuesday will be a frigidly cold one with temps in the teens and twenties and wind chill values at or just below zero. For those that walk to the bus stop or school, hats, gloves, and heavy jackets will be necessary as wind chills these cold can cause frost bite in 15 minutes. We don’t warm up at all through the day with temps below freezing and winds are unrelenting. We’ll be stuck with wind chill values in the teens all day.

At least the snow showers come to an end pretty early with sunshine and clear blue skies expected by the late afternoon. Lows tonight drop into the teens and despite winds relaxing a bit to 10-15mph, wind chills will still drop us into the single digits.

Wednesday is breezy, but winds do begin to relax a good bit as the day progresses. Just not enough to save us from a bitterly cold morning with wind chills in the single digits. However, as wind continue to relax and sunshine help warm us up, we’ll see temps in the 40s by the afternoon. Mountains will still struggle in the upper 30s. Once the sun sets, however, temps crash back into the frosty 20s.

Thursday we get some extra help from a change in winds in the upper atmosphere. Our jet steam nudges farther north which puts us on the warm side of it. With sunshine plentiful and southerly winds aloft, temps rise steadily out of the 20s into the low 50s by the afternoon. Not exactly a warm day, but a big improvement on how the week started.

Friday clouds are on the increase through much of the early morning followed by light to moderate showers for the afternoon and evening. A better chance of widespread rain Friday evening but with southerly winds, we still manage to reach the 50s. Overnight lows stay warm in the 40s so we’ll see only rain.

Saturday morning showers become scattered once again. A gloomy day with a passing shower here or there, but by the afternoon, most will be dry. Temps still mange the low 50s however, our warm up will soon come to an end by next week.

Sunday a few showers remain as our complex system exits towards the northeast. Winds remain out of the southwest for the most part to help keep up near average in the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will likely be stubborn but enough sunshine will make for a comfortable December day.

Monday a cold front finally makes its way to us with increasing clouds and breezy conditions early on. Temps will still run mild for December into the upper 40s but once the front crosses in the afternoon, showers and colder air build in. Temps fall fast through the evening and at times, so does the rain. Moderate showers for much of the region. The mountains will likely see a wintry mix by Tuesday dawn.

In your extended forecast, another shot of cold air moves in as we embark on the first full week of December. Highs struggle to get close to average now in the upper 40s this time of year. While long range forecast can change quite a bit, signs are showing for a few snow chances early December. The winter season may not wait for our calendars to catch up.

TUESDAY

AM Flurries. Frigid and windy. Highs below freezing.

WEDNESDAY

Frigid morning, slow warm up. Sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and warming up. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Cloudy, sct. showers PM. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers at times. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, Rain PM. Breezy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Showers & breezy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Windy, cloudy, showers/mtn. mix. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly, wintry mix, PM snow. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Frosty with slow clearing. Highs in the 30s.