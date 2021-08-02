BSC football takes the field for first time in four decades

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Football teams around the area are starting their season, but one team is hitting the field after 41 years.

The Bluefield State Big Blue hit the field Monday, August 2, 2021 for their first practice in four decades. Head Coach Tony Coaxum said the first practice was a little rough, but he is just happy to have players on the field.

“41 years since we’ve had football practice at Bluefield State football players. They’ve worked their tails off, they’ve worked hard. There’s certain things they have to do to get better, we have a long way to go, but it’s been truly special to be out here,” Coaxum explained.

The Big Blue season starts September 4, 2021 at home.