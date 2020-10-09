BSC names new head coach

BLUEFIELD. WV (WVNS) — For the first time in more than 40 years, football will be played at Bluefield State College.

Anthony Coaxum was named the new head football coach on Friday, October 9, 2020. Coaxum played football for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He comes to Bluefield from the University of Northern-Colorado where he was the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He was also the assistant special teams coach for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014, and an assistant special teams coordinator for the Denver Broncos from 2015-17.

Coaxum will be instrumental in getting the new football program off the ground. He said when it comes to recruitment, he is not just looking at athletic ability.

“I’m not looking to recruit for a Division 2 program, that’s not how I look at it. I am looking to recruit the kids that will best fit our character footprint, what we want as young men in the community, but when it comes to football the ones that fit our schemes,” Coaxum explained.

Coaxum said he is ready for the challenge. Recruitment will start right away.